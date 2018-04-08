Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

PHNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 673 ($9.45) to GBX 664 ($9.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 838 ($11.76) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 880 ($12.35) to GBX 905 ($12.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 810 ($11.37) to GBX 820 ($11.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 810.14 ($11.37).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 768 ($10.78) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 719 ($10.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 820 ($11.51).

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Jim McConville sold 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.98), for a total transaction of £98,805.70 ($138,694.13).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings is a consolidator of closed life assurance funds specializing in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company’s segment: life assurance (including its management services operations) is referred to as Phoenix Life. It has four operating life companies, which hold policyholder assets and a distribution business, SunLife.

