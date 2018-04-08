Phore Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Phore has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00018834 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets. Phore has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $17,274.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00180173 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000484 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 102.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000948 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001088 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 12,681,830 coins and its circulating supply is 7,341,830 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to purchase Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

