PICO (PICO) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.35

News headlines about PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PICO earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8916874520971 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently commented on PICO. BidaskClub raised shares of PICO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PICO from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PICO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 113,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.62, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.24. PICO has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.20.

PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. PICO had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

About PICO

PICO Holdings, Inc engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

