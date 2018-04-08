Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Pier 1 Imports, Inc. consists of a chain of retail stores operating under the names Pier 1 Imports and The Pier, selling a wide variety of furniture, decorative home furnishings, dining and kitchen goods, accessories and other specialty items for the home. Additionally, the company, through certain subsidiaries, operates stores in the United Kingdom under the name The Pier. The company supplies merchandise and licenses the Pier 1 name to Sears Mexico and Sears Puerto Rico. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PIR. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE PIR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 1,065,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,620. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, major shareholder & Co Towle acquired 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $101,661.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,430 shares of company stock worth $141,497 over the last three months. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

