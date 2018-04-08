PinkCoin (PINK) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One PinkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. PinkCoin has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $16,696.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.52 or 0.04449960 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001300 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013193 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007885 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016672 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013152 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PinkCoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 392,906,699 coins and its circulating supply is 381,906,699 coins. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_. PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PinkCoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PinkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

