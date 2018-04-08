Pinnacle Foods (PF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Pinnacle Foods posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Foods will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Foods.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $883.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.53 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

PF traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $54.10. 998,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,017. The company has a market cap of $6,439.69, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle Foods has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Muktesh Pant acquired 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,762.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Foods Company Profile

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

