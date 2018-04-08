Pioneer Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $119,660.00 (PCOIN)

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Pioneer Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pioneer Coin has a market cap of $119,660.00 and $464.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pioneer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00059934 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Pioneer Coin Coin Profile

Pioneer Coin (CRYPTO:PCOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,512,756 coins and its circulating supply is 2,617,323 coins. Pioneer Coin’s official website is pioneercoin.com. Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pioneer Coin

Pioneer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Pioneer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pioneer Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pioneer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

