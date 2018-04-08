Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Energy Services earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.353501717223 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PES. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group set a $4.00 price objective on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of PES stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 269,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,871. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C John Thompson sold 25,000 shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 31,015 shares of company stock worth $91,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

