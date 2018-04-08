Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Cummins (CMI) a $164.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray set a $164.00 target price on Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2018 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.91 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $191.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cummins to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.33.

CMI opened at $157.90 on Thursday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $143.83 and a fifty-two week high of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $26,161.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

