Pitney Bowes (PBI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pitney Bowes earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.2015476428812 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,004.15, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 388.23% and a net margin of 7.36%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

PBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

