Constellation Brands (STZ) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.77.

NYSE STZ opened at $227.19 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $44,236.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $687,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $5,218,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11,394.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,183,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,612,000 after buying an additional 1,173,637 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,223.4% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 326,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,671,000 after buying an additional 316,829 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,199,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 501.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 167,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

