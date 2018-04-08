Pixelworks (PXLW) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Media coverage about Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pixelworks earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.1075684588843 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

PXLW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 261,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. Pixelworks had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops and markets video and pixel processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software and custom application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions for digital video applications. The Company is engaged in the design and development of integrated circuits (ICs) for use in electronic display devices.

