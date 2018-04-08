PizzaCoin (PIZZA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $102.00

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, PizzaCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One PizzaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PizzaCoin has a market capitalization of $1,347.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About PizzaCoin

PizzaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin’s total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. PizzaCoin’s official website is pizzacoin.net.

PizzaCoin Coin Trading

PizzaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to buy PizzaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PizzaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PizzaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

