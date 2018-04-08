Rhumbline Advisers Has $808,000 Stake in PJT Partners (PJT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of PJT Partners worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,604,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 65,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $135,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $53.05 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.68, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 319.40% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $190.55 million during the quarter. analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PJT. Sandler O’Neill set a $55.00 price objective on PJT Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

