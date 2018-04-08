PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Hits $1.04

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00014920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $751,347.00 and $1,051.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002219 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 720,344 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

