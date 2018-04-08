PLDT Inc (PHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

PHI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,800. PLDT has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,097.10, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 51.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc, formerly Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), is a telecommunications service provider in the Philippines. The Company operates through three business segments: Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. The Company, through its business segments, offers a range of telecommunications services across the Philippines’ fiber optic backbone and wireless and fixed line networks.

