Plug Power (PLUG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 96.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 2,400,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.49, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 162,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/plug-power-plug-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-08-per-share.html.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.