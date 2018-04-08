PMC Commercial Trust (CMCT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about PMC Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PMC Commercial Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0065776367894 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCT. BidaskClub cut shares of PMC Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of PMC Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

CMCT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. PMC Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th.

PMC Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally invests in, owns, and operates Class-A and creative office properties located in high density, high barrier-to-entry urban markets in the United States such as the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, DC and Los Angeles.

