PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on May 5th

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, May 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to earn $11.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $115.45 and a 52-week high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69,771.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.60%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,235,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-75-on-may-5th.html.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.