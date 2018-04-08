Point View Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in CVS Health (CVS)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $77.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

CVS opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64,301.04, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

