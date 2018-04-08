Polis Price Tops $4.32 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00061619 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Polis has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $70,960.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 1,606,455 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to buy Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

