Comparing Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) and The Competition

Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous durable goods” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pool to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pool and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pool Competitors 17 66 59 9 2.40

Pool presently has a consensus target price of $149.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.43%. As a group, “Miscellaneous durable goods” companies have a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Pool’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pool is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Pool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous durable goods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pool shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous durable goods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pool pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pool pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous durable goods” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 40.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Pool has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pool’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 6.87% 70.46% 14.14% Pool Competitors 5.78% 42.55% 11.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pool and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $2.79 billion $191.63 million 36.62 Pool Competitors $2.08 billion $96.67 million 28.64

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Pool is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pool beats its peers on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It also provides building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for use in pool installations and remodeling; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers discretionary recreational and related outdoor lifestyle products that enhance consumers' use and enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, such as spas, grills, and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and golf course and other commercial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 351 sales centers. Pool Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.