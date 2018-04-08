PopularCoin Trading Down 20.8% This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $728,496.00 and approximately $1,129.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.01671680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004454 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015302 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001111 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00665000 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,434,391,570 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

