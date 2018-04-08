Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTLA. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of PTLA stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,105.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.94. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.34% and a negative return on equity of 108.43%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $43,663.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,770.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 251.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/portola-pharmaceuticals-ptla-buy-rating-reiterated-at-oppenheimer-updated-updated.html.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.