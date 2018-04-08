Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RetailMeNot (SALE) Share Price

Media coverage about RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) has been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RetailMeNot earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.4996084039442 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:SALE remained flat at $$11.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. RetailMeNot has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $12.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-retailmenot-sale-share-price-updated-updated.html.

RetailMeNot Company Profile

RetailMeNot Inc operates a savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company operates through two segments: Core and Gift Card. The Core segment consists of all other products and services that are related to its marketplace for digital offers.

Receive News & Ratings for RetailMeNot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RetailMeNot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.