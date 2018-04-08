ADTRAN (ADTN) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADTRAN earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.7553265511575 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,495. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $713.77, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

