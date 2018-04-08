Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pacific Biosciences (PACB) Share Price

Press coverage about Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.8053345204293 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.

PACB stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pacific Biosciences has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $323.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.98%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-pacific-biosciences-pacb-share-price.html.

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.