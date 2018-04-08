Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Elevate Credit (ELVT) Stock Price

News headlines about Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Elevate Credit earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7259343288975 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ELVT opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.11 and a P/E ratio of 46.75. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

