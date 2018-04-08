Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brighthouse Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.346652531072 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of BHF traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,636. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 240.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $64.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-brighthouse-financial-bhf-stock-price-updated.html.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.