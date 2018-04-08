Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Stock Price

Headlines about Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Farmers Capital Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.689231299034 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FFKT opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.25, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Farmers Capital Bank has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Farmers Capital Bank had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.53%. research analysts expect that Farmers Capital Bank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Farmers Capital Bank’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFKT. BidaskClub raised Farmers Capital Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers Capital Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-farmers-capital-bank-ffkt-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Farmers Capital Bank

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Capital Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Capital Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.