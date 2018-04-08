PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $261,878.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $261,878.00 and approximately $349.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00134722 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018273 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012067 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005812 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Postcoin is the official cryptocrurrency of the Altcoinboard forum. The forum allows you to earn tokens for every post you make and then exchange them in the forum's Exchange Center for POST coins. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

