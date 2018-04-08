PoSW Coin Market Cap Achieves $12.91 Million (CRYPTO:POSW)

PoSW Coin (CURRENCY:POSW) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, PoSW Coin has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One PoSW Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004193 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. PoSW Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $3,117.00 worth of PoSW Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00677453 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000607 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00101358 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002538 BTC.

About PoSW Coin

PoSW Coin (CRYPTO:POSW) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. PoSW Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,100,000 coins. The official website for PoSW Coin is posw.io. PoSW Coin’s official Twitter account is @POSWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. PoSW Coin’s official message board is posw.io/blog.

PoSW Coin Coin Trading

PoSW Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy PoSW Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PoSW Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PoSW Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

