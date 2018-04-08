Power Ledger (POWR) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bittrex and Gate.io. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $115.31 million and $9.66 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00680451 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00175694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,932,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Kucoin, Binance, TDAX, Gate.io and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

