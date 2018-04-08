Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 88,996 Shares of Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,996 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Preferred Apartment worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.23, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.29. Preferred Apartment has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.00. Preferred Apartment had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Preferred Apartment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

About Preferred Apartment

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

