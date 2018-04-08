President Trump (PRES) Market Cap Tops $0.00

President Trump (CURRENCY:PRES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, President Trump has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One President Trump token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and C-CEX. President Trump has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $962.00 worth of President Trump was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00671889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00178788 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00051605 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

President Trump Profile

President Trump’s total supply is 57,968,072,167 tokens. President Trump’s official Twitter account is @Pres_Coin. President Trump’s official website is trump.2016coin.org.

Buying and Selling President Trump

President Trump can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy President Trump directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire President Trump must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy President Trump using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

