Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.68) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of LON PHP traded up GBX 108.51 ($1.52) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 109.60 ($1.54). The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,202. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.25 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.50 ($1.73).

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The firm had revenue of GBX 7,250 million during the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 127.96%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Republic of Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

