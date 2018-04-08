Prime-XI Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Prime-XI has a market capitalization of $139,669.00 and $100.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059729 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 19,872,265 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.