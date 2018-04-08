Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Sidoti raised shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Primoris Services news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $66,679.65. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,370.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Edward Mccormick acquired 5,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $109,901.42. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,769.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,327 shares of company stock valued at $340,744 and sold 522,675 shares valued at $13,636,726. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRIM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 316,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,336.20, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $579.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

