PrismChain (CRYPTO:PRM) One Day Volume Hits $11.00

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. PrismChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $11.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PrismChain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PrismChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000708 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000372 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001196 BTC.

PrismChain Profile

PrismChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain. The official message board for PrismChain is forum.prismchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

Buying and Selling PrismChain

PrismChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy PrismChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrismChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PrismChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

