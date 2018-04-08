Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $401,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198,655.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.88 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/procter-gamble-co-pg-shares-bought-by-cigna-investments-inc-new.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.