Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Price

Media coverage about Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Procter & Gamble earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0982913447988 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $197,722.34, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

