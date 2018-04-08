Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $174,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $78.43. 8,300,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745,332. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $198,655.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

