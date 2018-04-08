Project Decorum (PDC) Reaches Market Cap of $993,795.00

Project Decorum (CURRENCY:PDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Project Decorum has a total market capitalization of $993,795.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Project Decorum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Decorum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Project Decorum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00675752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00174378 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036446 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Project Decorum Profile

Project Decorum launched on April 3rd, 2016. Project Decorum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Project Decorum’s official message board is safenetforum.org/tags/project-decorum. Project Decorum’s official website is www.project-decorum.com.

Buying and Selling Project Decorum

Project Decorum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Project Decorum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Decorum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Decorum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

