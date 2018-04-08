Prologis Inc (PLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. 2,455,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,217. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $49.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,577.07, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 63.11%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $903,917.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $6,373.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $243,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

