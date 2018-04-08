Prologis (PLD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prologis earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.230287275296 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. 1,921,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,336. Prologis has a 12 month low of $52.98 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $32,644.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 63.11% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.94.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $243,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $903,917.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 684 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

