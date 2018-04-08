Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

In other news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $465,160.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $3,682,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,005.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock valued at $13,359,684 in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,551,000 after buying an additional 498,462 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,348,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,799,000 after buying an additional 271,581 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,012,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after buying an additional 225,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,787,000.

Shares of PFPT stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,744.55, a P/E ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $123.87.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

