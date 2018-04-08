Propy Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $7.12 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00011938 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00680537 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00174150 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036262 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Propy

Propy launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,441,790 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi, Livecoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

