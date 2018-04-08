ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM) PT Set at €37.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS set a €26.00 ($32.10) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($45.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.22 ($41.01).

Shares of PSM opened at €28.98 ($35.78) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €24.58 ($30.35) and a 1 year high of €41.77 ($51.57).

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

