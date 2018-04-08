Provident Financial (FPLPY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS FPLPY opened at $11.50 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/provident-finl-fplpy-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

