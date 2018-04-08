Prudential (PRU) PT Set at GBX 2,144 by Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 2,144 ($30.10) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 2,050 ($28.78) to GBX 2,250 ($31.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,235 ($31.37) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,950 ($27.37) to GBX 2,250 ($31.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.75).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,779 ($24.97) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.97).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 139 ($1.95) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). The business had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion during the quarter. Prudential had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.50%.

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 81,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,747 ($24.52), for a total transaction of £1,423,245.96 ($1,997,818.59). Insiders have bought 30 shares of company stock valued at $55,520 over the last ninety days.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

